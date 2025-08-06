Basic Game

\[Optimization] Increased the limit on auto-generated random NPCs and added an option to toggle random NPC generation. This can be adjusted in Settings → Game.

\[Optimization] Added an option to change the game difficulty in Settings → Game.

\[Fix] Resolved a bug where entering battle with more than 255 combat skills caused the game to freeze.

\[Fix] Fixed a bug where persuading a captive with a full party could cause the captive to disappear.

\[Fix] Fixed an issue where recruited characters could join the team in a broken or glitched state.

\[Mod] The in-game configuration file IntvalConfigs.xlsx is now re-enabled, allowing mods to add options to the Settings menu.

Tournament DLC

\[Fix] Fixed a bug where players would sometimes enter Tournament matches with troops.

The Eclipse Hive DLC

\[Optimization] Improved the layout of the Land of the Eclipse's equipment forging interface.

\[Optimization] Adjusted difficulty selection so the lowest difficulty now starts at Normal.

\[Optimization] Reduced the materials required to forge advanced equipment.

\[Optimization] Increased drop rates for Land of the Eclipse materials, with higher difficulties yielding more rewards.

\[Fix] Fixed a bug where loading a save after challenging a Land of the Eclipse boss could cause the boss to appear with zero HP and MP.

\[Fix] Fixed a bug where defeating Land of the Eclipse bosses using special mechanics could prevent normal loot drops.

Child Rearing DLC

\[Fix] Fixed a rare bug that caused heir character models to have incorrect genders.

\[Fix] Fixed a bug where heir characters could spawn in the wrong location when entering the sandbox world.