Major 26 July 2025 Build 19366745
Update notes via Steam Community

I am still here, Life just has been.. A mess.
This is update 8M, M as in male route only, Female route will continue, but I'm going to focus on Male route for the next few updates.

4000 lines.

2300 renders.

another 1000+ renders in animations, animations aren't the best i this, Scattered development on this one, If I work through day 9 and 10 fast enough, I'll come back and fix these animations.

I will be making some small updates shortly to adjust and correct some things.

Changed files in this update

64-bitEnglish Depot 2415471
  • Loading history…
