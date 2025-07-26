I am still here, Life just has been.. A mess.

This is update 8M, M as in male route only, Female route will continue, but I'm going to focus on Male route for the next few updates.



4000 lines.

2300 renders.

another 1000+ renders in animations, animations aren't the best i this, Scattered development on this one, If I work through day 9 and 10 fast enough, I'll come back and fix these animations.



I will be making some small updates shortly to adjust and correct some things.