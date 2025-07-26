 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19366723 Edited 26 July 2025 – 04:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A bug was discovered when Chen's dialogue appears in the overworld that would soft lock the game. This has been fixed.

- Fixed Chen dialogue bug.
- Fixed issue where wager matches would not happen.
- Weather events can happen more frequently.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3428331
