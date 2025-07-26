 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19366532 Edited 26 July 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

While fixing one bug, I learned that another had made itself known. Luckily they are both squashed and people can go back to enjoy their island adventures.

Have a great weekend everyone

Changed files in this update

English Depot 2010211
macOS Depot 2010212
Windows English Depot 2010213
