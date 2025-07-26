Before the fix: When players exit the game and re-enter the game, they will encounter the abnormal levels they encountered before.
After the fix: Now when players exit the game and re-enter the game, they will not encounter the abnormal levels they encountered before. The levels that have been played will not be affected.
Fix the save abnormality!!!
