Mejoras
Added compatibility with SteamDeck (Verified).
Added a short introduction for new players or those who reset their progress.
Custom keybinding for keyboard now available from the menu.
New graphics options added:
Depth of Field:
Enables or disables blur on your own body or nearby objects.
Motion Blur:
Enables or disables camera motion smoothing and blur when turning.
General gameplay improvements.
Improved code input system on numeric panels.
Preparations for upcoming DLC "Day at the Office - Signed":
Added planar reflection system compatible with older systems.
New melee weapon added.
Fixes
New special door-closing system implemented for certain cinematic moments.
Translation fixes.
Fixed certain crouch animations.
Fixed some controller input actions.
Resolved UI issues at certain screen resolutions.
