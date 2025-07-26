 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 26 July 2025 Build 19366496 Edited 26 July 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Mejoras

  • Added compatibility with SteamDeck (Verified).

  • Added a short introduction for new players or those who reset their progress.

  • Custom keybinding for keyboard now available from the menu.

  • New graphics options added:

    • Depth of Field:

      Enables or disables blur on your own body or nearby objects.

    • Motion Blur:

      Enables or disables camera motion smoothing and blur when turning.

  • General gameplay improvements.

  • Improved code input system on numeric panels.

  • Preparations for upcoming DLC "Day at the Office - Signed":

    • Added planar reflection system compatible with older systems.

    • New melee weapon added.

Fixes

  • New special door-closing system implemented for certain cinematic moments.

  • Translation fixes.

  • Fixed certain crouch animations.

  • Fixed some controller input actions.

  • Resolved UI issues at certain screen resolutions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2904741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link