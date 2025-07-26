 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19366375 Edited 26 July 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • NEW - Clay walls (all 3 models)

  • INFO - Added description of eating fish nutrition mechanic.

  • NEW - Added more decoration items to find on islands. These items can be placed on tables and nightstands for decoration.

  • NEW - Added 'Knowledge Base' panel next to Grades and Map where all previously viewed tips will be located as a reference as well as a 'Resources Index' used to track all discoverable items in the game. NOTE: For existing save games, the knowledge base will start empty but populate as you pick resources up and do actions that previously showed tips.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3528591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link