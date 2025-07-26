NEW - Clay walls (all 3 models)
INFO - Added description of eating fish nutrition mechanic.
NEW - Added more decoration items to find on islands. These items can be placed on tables and nightstands for decoration.
NEW - Added 'Knowledge Base' panel next to Grades and Map where all previously viewed tips will be located as a reference as well as a 'Resources Index' used to track all discoverable items in the game. NOTE: For existing save games, the knowledge base will start empty but populate as you pick resources up and do actions that previously showed tips.
More Decor Update
