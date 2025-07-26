Right now I’ve taken care of improving certain things and fixing some bugs.

Improvements

There are now more dialogue bubbles for previously missing or secondary conversations.

In the Warm Village 3 map, the game now saves after the final dialogue with the king and queen.

The Fat Dragon map has been polished, but don’t trust the “Save 2”

I added more traps in areas where they were missing.

Precautions

If the Warm Village 3 map still gives you problems even after these fixes, I recommend leaving the character in the center of the castle’s interior and waiting for all the dialogues to finish. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to enter the next area.