 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 26 July 2025 Build 19366341 Edited 26 July 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Right now I’ve taken care of improving certain things and fixing some bugs.

Improvements

  • There are now more dialogue bubbles for previously missing or secondary conversations.

  • In the Warm Village 3 map, the game now saves after the final dialogue with the king and queen.

  • The Fat Dragon map has been polished, but don’t trust the “Save 2”

  • I added more traps in areas where they were missing.

Precautions

If the Warm Village 3 map still gives you problems even after these fixes, I recommend leaving the character in the center of the castle’s interior and waiting for all the dialogues to finish. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to enter the next area.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3575881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link