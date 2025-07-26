Right now I’ve taken care of improving certain things and fixing some bugs.
Improvements
There are now more dialogue bubbles for previously missing or secondary conversations.
In the Warm Village 3 map, the game now saves after the final dialogue with the king and queen.
The Fat Dragon map has been polished, but don’t trust the “Save 2”
I added more traps in areas where they were missing.
Precautions
If the Warm Village 3 map still gives you problems even after these fixes, I recommend leaving the character in the center of the castle’s interior and waiting for all the dialogues to finish. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to enter the next area.
Changed files in this update