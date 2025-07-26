 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19366320 Edited 26 July 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks everyone for playing & giving feedback! This should address all remaining reported problems while we go back to work on regular updates!

New

  • Player will now respawn at the closest bed.

  • Added difficulty setting: Enable Starving (Default: off).

Changes

  • Blur is a lot less intense in the Cave of Darkness.

  • Decreased NPC respawn frequency in the Cave of Darkness.

  • Decreased NPC respawn frequency in the goblin camp for The Enchanted Forest (starter biome).

  • Increased the magical wall radius when fighting the Giant Sun Shard Entity boss.

Fixes

  • Fixed ore nodes & bushes & pickups not respawning if you walk too far away from them.

    • On existing saves, allow for 1.5~2 in-game days to pass for resources to respawn.

  • Fixed bosses thinking the player had left the fight & despawning when they shouldn't.

  • Fixed some bosses having misplaced magical walls.

Changelog from Patch 1.0.1 & 1.0.2 (If you missed them)

Changes

  • Massively reduced enemy spawning & aggression in The Enchanted Forest (starter biome).

Fixes

  • Fixed falling through the ground in certain areas of the Cave of Darkness.

  • Fixed not being able to build the armor stand.

~Captain Cake

Join our 18+ Discord (Art, Updates, Chat)

Get the full game now! (15% OFF)

Check out the demo!

