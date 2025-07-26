Thanks everyone for playing & giving feedback! This should address all remaining reported problems while we go back to work on regular updates!

New

Player will now respawn at the closest bed.

Added difficulty setting: Enable Starving (Default: off).

Changes

Blur is a lot less intense in the Cave of Darkness.

Decreased NPC respawn frequency in the Cave of Darkness.

Decreased NPC respawn frequency in the goblin camp for The Enchanted Forest (starter biome).

Increased the magical wall radius when fighting the Giant Sun Shard Entity boss.

Fixes

Fixed ore nodes & bushes & pickups not respawning if you walk too far away from them. On existing saves, allow for 1.5~2 in-game days to pass for resources to respawn.

Fixed bosses thinking the player had left the fight & despawning when they shouldn't.

Fixed some bosses having misplaced magical walls.

Changelog from Patch 1.0.1 & 1.0.2 (If you missed them)

Changes

Massively reduced enemy spawning & aggression in The Enchanted Forest (starter biome).

Fixes

Fixed falling through the ground in certain areas of the Cave of Darkness.

Fixed not being able to build the armor stand.

~Captain Cake

Join our 18+ Discord (Art, Updates, Chat)

Get the full game now! (15% OFF)

Check out the demo!