26 July 2025 Build 19366196 Edited 26 July 2025 – 02:32:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a bug.

Changes

  • Fixed a bug where the wrong string was being displayed for cooldowns if the language was set to Korean

Changed files in this update

