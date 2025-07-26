The story has come full circle, and now we get to see what's behind the door of the prize the player has chosen over the course of the preceding ten instalments!

Including the three early game endings the player could already earn, the epilogue will highlight the outcomes of the remaining five. (One endng has multiple variations depending on which love interest the player was closest to).

It also paves the way for what comes next for the characters that will carry on into our next project (Tara, Lisa, and more.)

The initial launch was clean, but not completely without flaws. We've issued a day 1 patch (1.10a) that addresses the items players have found to date.

Here are the patch notes for v1.10a:

Corrected path detection algoritm bug that led to some players not having their saves parsed properly.

Fixed continuity error after Day 2 where the judge referred to an evidence mistake as "yesterday" when it was in fact a week ago.

Fixed the script referring to a non-existent music file in Ch4, leading to gray screen.

Fixed Amanda using a contraction in her dream sequences.

Fixed an incorrect variable check where Lisa says she resigned from Polygene when speaking with AG Tom Reynolds.

Fixed several instances where MC's name was assumed to be "Alex" by the script.

Fixed several typos or grammatical issues identified by players and testers.

Updated little refugee girl's name from Gul to Alfire to maintain consistency with the closing credits.

It is our sincere hope that you enjoy our sendoff to the protagonists of Chasing Sunsets and we hope to see all of you back for the next project in this universe that will be a loose sequel to this story with cameos from some of the principle characters.



Thanks again for bearing with us through a grueling development cycle, and we look forward to getting back to work after a little bit of sleep.