Adventurers,



The druid and warlock have both now entered into the beta branch of the game. If you want to try them out the easiest way is to spin up a new custom party however, they will also be found in taverns as well across the land but with taverns it's not a guarantee to find them there.



There is a lot of new content added into the game each having over 16 abilities, and the new summon feature. You can summon as much as you want however every summon will lock out your energy for the remainder of the battle.



This gives a unique approach to how much do you want to invest in energy reserves for the druid or warlock versus other stats.



For the full patch notes on the Druid, Warlock some balance and bug fixes you can check it out here: Patch Notes



Now with these final classes in the world this rounds out one of the last remaining major hurdles in the game and just a lot of polish and additional fleshing out of the world.



Thanks all for your patience and support.