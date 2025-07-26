Added equipped tooltip to dungeon branch selection
Fixed some interact UI panels persisting after closing
Nerfed Mana Shield Mod from 3 damage to 2 damage per mana
Nerfed Mana on Damage Mod from 1% chance to 0.5%
Nerfed Mana on Damaged Mod from 50% chance to 30%
Minor Update 0.8.34
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Guilt Content Depot 1047951
