 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19365780 Edited 26 July 2025 – 05:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added equipped tooltip to dungeon branch selection

  • Fixed some interact UI panels persisting after closing

  • Nerfed Mana Shield Mod from 3 damage to 2 damage per mana

  • Nerfed Mana on Damage Mod from 1% chance to 0.5%

  • Nerfed Mana on Damaged Mod from 50% chance to 30%

Changed files in this update

Windows Guilt Content Depot 1047951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link