This update brings base beta weapon models to the game brought to you in part by FPSBanana. These weapons all have different damages and delays between strikes. These models and weapon codes are subject to change and can be replaced by any other weapons of choice at any point at any later date but the line up is as follows.

Wrench

https://gamebanana.com/mods/181425

Toilet Plunger

https://gamebanana.com/mods/314421

Sledgehammer

https://gamebanana.com/mods/181354

Shovel

https://gamebanana.com/mods/181352

WaterPipe

https://gamebanana.com/mods/181398

Garden Hoe

https://gamebanana.com/mods/181383

Pickaxe

https://gamebanana.com/mods/181419

Brass Knuckles

https://gamebanana.com/mods/212854

Hammer

https://gamebanana.com/mods/212648

Screwdriver

https://gamebanana.com/mods/212449

Baseball Bat

https://gamebanana.com/mods/181397

rock

https://gamebanana.com/mods/212603

meat cleaver

https://gamebanana.com/mods/212504

metal bat

https://gamebanana.com/mods/181405

KABAR

https://gamebanana.com/mods/212594

Tazer - though not quite implemented

https://gamebanana.com/mods/212831

these models are all amazing but throughout need alot of work - these will help with triangulating the programming for delays damages ranges etc for each individual weapon as some of the weapon code types are sought after.

also to note with this update is that the npc_fastzombie no longer pounces the npc_fastzombie is strictly a running zombie now - though climbing mechanics etc may still effect - this is something also not quite finished yet - as i also look to hopefully add citizen model infrastructure to this - which will also hopefully allow varieties of fastzombie models like the npc_citizen does.

until further a-do ta-ta to you!