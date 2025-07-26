This update brings base beta weapon models to the game brought to you in part by FPSBanana. These weapons all have different damages and delays between strikes. These models and weapon codes are subject to change and can be replaced by any other weapons of choice at any point at any later date but the line up is as follows.
Wrench
https://gamebanana.com/mods/181425
Toilet Plunger
https://gamebanana.com/mods/314421
Sledgehammer
https://gamebanana.com/mods/181354
Shovel
https://gamebanana.com/mods/181352
WaterPipe
https://gamebanana.com/mods/181398
Garden Hoe
https://gamebanana.com/mods/181383
Pickaxe
https://gamebanana.com/mods/181419
Brass Knuckles
https://gamebanana.com/mods/212854
Hammer
https://gamebanana.com/mods/212648
Screwdriver
https://gamebanana.com/mods/212449
Baseball Bat
https://gamebanana.com/mods/181397
rock
https://gamebanana.com/mods/212603
meat cleaver
https://gamebanana.com/mods/212504
metal bat
https://gamebanana.com/mods/181405
KABAR
https://gamebanana.com/mods/212594
Tazer - though not quite implemented
https://gamebanana.com/mods/212831
these models are all amazing but throughout need alot of work - these will help with triangulating the programming for delays damages ranges etc for each individual weapon as some of the weapon code types are sought after.
also to note with this update is that the npc_fastzombie no longer pounces the npc_fastzombie is strictly a running zombie now - though climbing mechanics etc may still effect - this is something also not quite finished yet - as i also look to hopefully add citizen model infrastructure to this - which will also hopefully allow varieties of fastzombie models like the npc_citizen does.
until further a-do ta-ta to you!
Changed files in this update