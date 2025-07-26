Character Changes
● RAREOHHH: Overdrive Laser is now invincible from frame 1 to 15, and is now eligible for the attack queue. Overdrive Jet will now descend more slowly. Crouching Light Attack far version is now projectile resistant from frame 6 to 18
● NEKOGAMI: Light Crashing Ball hitstun is reduced from 25 to 20
3.01
Update notes via Steam Community
