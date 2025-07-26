This is a pretty small build as far as ones for this game go, but I think for a lot of you this is actually going to have a really big impact. The fact that Pressure Points now notify you when they come back after an extended absence means you don't have to manually check for them. The ability to ignore StreetSense items you don't care about also helps reduce map clutter.



These have both been requested for a while, and I took time out of the ongoing work for the next big content update to whip these up. It's nice to break up the really big work items with some pieces like this which make the game smoother.



If you’ve spent time with Heart of the Machine and want to leave a review, that’d be appreciated. No need to say more than you mean, but if you’ve been meaning to write one, I’d be grateful. Steam reviews carry weight. For a project like this — developed by a single person over many years, every review makes a difference.

Honest thoughts are what matter. Whatever your experience has been, sharing it helps. It’s a powerful way to have your voice heard and contributes to how future patches are prioritized and addressed.

Thanks for reading and for playing.



Details Update 27 Changelog Quality Of Life Improvements Ignoring StreetSense Items: The game now supports ignoring StreetSense items, in the same way that Contemplations can be ignored. This is done from the StreetSense tab of the history window. A few cannot be ignored because they are relevant to things that are way too important that are happening at a given point in the game. But the vast majority can be ignored.

The game now supports ignoring StreetSense items, in the same way that Contemplations can be ignored. This is done from the StreetSense tab of the history window. A few cannot be ignored because they are relevant to things that are way too important that are happening at a given point in the game. But the vast majority can be ignored. Notifications Of New StreetSense Items: When new event-based StreetSense items become available, they now show as NEW! in the list, and as a count on the StreetSense lens. Of particular note, when a pressure point was on cooldown and has returned (after you did something with it), this causes them to show as NEW! again. This in particular reduces the mental load of keeping track of those.

When new event-based StreetSense items become available, they now show as NEW! in the list, and as a count on the StreetSense lens. Of particular note, when a pressure point was on cooldown and has returned (after you did something with it), this causes them to show as NEW! again. This in particular reduces the mental load of keeping track of those. Mission Warning: Covert Inoculation now comes with a big red warning that reads: "Expect extreme danger when performing this investigation. You are advised to manually save before starting; it's that challenging." This will only be in English until a later build, apologies. Bugfixes Unusual Softlock Fix: Fixed an issue where it destroyed buildings could be erroneously counted in various lists. If a prison got blown up, this could make it impossible to complete Bitter Medicine, for example.



Full notes here.





Connect with the Machine

Want to stay in the loop or share your thoughts? Join the conversation across these platforms:



💬 Discord – Best place to share feedback, get direct responses, and to talk about Heart of the Machine.

📜 Reddit – Discuss strategies, share ideas, and exchange tips with the community.