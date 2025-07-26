- Added an effect that highlights where you can place cards you're holding (can be disabled in the settings)
- Hovering over the letter icons in Solitairdle highlights where all the cards of that letter are in the card stacks
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
- Added an effect that highlights where you can place cards you're holding (can be disabled in the settings)
- Hovering over the letter icons in Solitairdle highlights where all the cards of that letter are in the card stacks
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update