 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19365698 Edited 26 July 2025 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

​- Added an effect that highlights where you can place cards you're holding (can be disabled in the settings)

- Hovering over the letter icons in Solitairdle highlights where all the cards of that letter are in the card stacks

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3743222
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3743223
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3743224
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link