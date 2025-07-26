 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19365629 Edited 26 July 2025 – 01:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Reduce hitstop globally (except for maybe some moves like Rikki 5H)
  • Remove Unique whiff cancels for most characters (Just air normals = Arisette, AZ, Dontay, Leznever, Rikki. Both ground+air normals = Bonso. Not affected = Spiros, Sin AZ)
  • Set a maximum camera distance can travel per axis per frame (e.g., Bonso far teleport)
  • Fix music shutting off when holding a direction to cycle through buttons

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3897871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link