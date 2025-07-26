 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19365558 Edited 26 July 2025 – 00:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Here are the changes for version 1.009

  • Button Config menu has been fixed. You can no longer press the same button twice and may reset your buttons in the middle of remapping.
  • Song added for the sky stage.
  • Survival bug fixed.
  • Fixed Remilia's bomb crashing the game when used against Youmu.
  • Fixed Youmu's projectile just standing still if she shoots it near the ball.
  • Configured game loading, which should fix the Steam Input issue.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3428331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link