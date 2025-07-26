- Button Config menu has been fixed. You can no longer press the same button twice and may reset your buttons in the middle of remapping.
- Song added for the sky stage.
- Survival bug fixed.
- Fixed Remilia's bomb crashing the game when used against Youmu.
- Fixed Youmu's projectile just standing still if she shoots it near the ball.
- Configured game loading, which should fix the Steam Input issue.
Version 1.009, Steam Input issue should be fixed
Update notes via Steam Community
Here are the changes for version 1.009
