Hello, Classrooms players! Patch 0.7.0.564 is here with focused improvements, bug fixes, and polish to enhance your experience in the game. This update refines gameplay, visuals, and level generation while addressing key issues. Here’s what’s new:

Gameplay Improvements

Inventory & Items: Puzzle Bags now give 20 pieces. Puzzle pieces are easier to collect. Added a backpack upgrade level for 3 additional inventory slots. Fixed equipped items not unequipping when manipulating interactable objects.

Kidrooms Enhancements: Disabled entity spawn points in the Kidrooms hub and the Piano Room. Solving the Piano now teleports Small Dog to the Piano Room entrance. Increased the number of glass fragments for the giant reinforced glass in the Kidrooms Piano Room.

Custom Mode: Fixed abilities not working on some entities and resolved an issue where Custom Mode unlocked before completing Kidrooms.

Simon Says: Adjusted Simon’s volume and updated the AudioCue for the start button for a smoother experience.

Sling Shot Room: Added a box collider to the floor for proper physics interactions.

Deodorant Fix: Fixed Deodorant not protecting against becoming stinky.

Dog Enhancements

Big Dog Tuning: Fixed occasionally getting stuck on biscuit. Lowered the ragdoll speed threshold from 100% to 98%

Fur Effects: Implemented Fur Quality Levels and added Fur Effects separately from Hair Effects. Disabled fur movement to reduce black flickering.

Dog Death Cutscenes: Major improvements to dog kill timelinesincluding a new rear dog death animation and refined noise and distance handling for a less jarring experience.

Level & Environment

All levels should generate MUCH faster, especially Kidrooms

Technical & Stability

Audio Fixes: Fixed the start scream

Settings: Fixed In-Game settings scaling differently than the Main Menu. Added an option to disable Fast Level Generation (Fast generation is unnoticeably less random)

Fixed a rebinding softlock issue.

Fixed ??? no longer looks at you

Other Changes

Flashlight UI: Adjusted the flashlight position to align better with the battery UI.

Thank you for your support and feedback! This patch aims to make The Classrooms smoother and more immersive. Share your thoughts on the Steam forums or Discord, and keep exploring!