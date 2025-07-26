Build 1.2 - Animation Overhaul

We're delighted to put out a complete overhaul of PMC Promiscuity that brings your beloved mercenaries to life with fully animated character sprites complete with voice-matching animated mouths, dozens of expressive faces, and a ton of newly animated artwork for almost* all the game's ero scenes!

Not only have we fully revamped our character art, but we've also added in a completely new (and much requested) game mode: True Visual Novel Mode! Don't want pesky mini-games and relationship progression getting in the way of chatting shit with your fav merc? Now you can simply select the new game mode when starting a fresh save and there will be nothing to interrupt your socializing!

There's been a whole host of other changes too: new artwork, improved performance, better options for lower end machines to disable potentially processor intensive effects, dozens of bug fixes big and small, writing improvements and a ton of quality of life improvements!

As always you'll be able to find the full change-log in game!

Thank you all for your patience and support while we have undertaken this absurdly big update, we can't wait to hear how you like the newly refined game!



More content is already recorded, written, and in some cases drawn & animated, so stay tuned for content updates in the near future! As well as new content, group ero scenes are still being animated and will be patched into the game in the near future! (All assuming nothing goes wrong in the interim!)



Enjoy!



- The Overseer Division Team