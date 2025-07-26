 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19365443
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New item: Wall shelf

  • New items: Books (x4)

  • New items: Fossils (x2)

  • New item: Horse

  • Change: You can no longer see name of passing by NPC's, making it easier to see who is entering your shop

  • Change: Rewrote the NPC system of passing by NPC's, using less resources and improving overall performance

  • Change: There are now NPC's walking on the other side of the road also

  • Fixed bug that would make balls (pet toys) and art fall through walls or floor

  • Fixed bug that made the cat stop running or not even run at all

  • Fixed bug that would sometimes rotate wallspaces the wrong way

  • Fixed bug with flags making them not always stick on the wall

  • Fixed bug with TV, causing it to sometimes fall off the wall after loading in the game

  • Fixed bug that would allow customers to stand inside eachother

  • Fixed bug with the animation of bored customers, making their legs float in the air

  • Fixed bug that would make customers cut the corner too sharply, making them stuck in the wall

  • Fixed visuals that would not show cash-register on checkout disk in market preview

  • Fixed bug that would make some decoration glitch through other objects (E.g Golden dog)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3038581
