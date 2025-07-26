New item: Wall shelf
New items: Books (x4)
New items: Fossils (x2)
New item: Horse
Change: You can no longer see name of passing by NPC's, making it easier to see who is entering your shop
Change: Rewrote the NPC system of passing by NPC's, using less resources and improving overall performance
Change: There are now NPC's walking on the other side of the road also
Fixed bug that would make balls (pet toys) and art fall through walls or floor
Fixed bug that made the cat stop running or not even run at all
Fixed bug that would sometimes rotate wallspaces the wrong way
Fixed bug with flags making them not always stick on the wall
Fixed bug with TV, causing it to sometimes fall off the wall after loading in the game
Fixed bug that would allow customers to stand inside eachother
Fixed bug with the animation of bored customers, making their legs float in the air
Fixed bug that would make customers cut the corner too sharply, making them stuck in the wall
Fixed visuals that would not show cash-register on checkout disk in market preview
Fixed bug that would make some decoration glitch through other objects (E.g Golden dog)
0.4.2 - Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3038581
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update