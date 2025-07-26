New item: Wall shelf

New items: Books (x4)

New items: Fossils (x2)

New item: Horse

Change: You can no longer see name of passing by NPC's, making it easier to see who is entering your shop

Change: Rewrote the NPC system of passing by NPC's, using less resources and improving overall performance

Change: There are now NPC's walking on the other side of the road also

Fixed bug that would make balls (pet toys) and art fall through walls or floor

Fixed bug that made the cat stop running or not even run at all

Fixed bug that would sometimes rotate wallspaces the wrong way

Fixed bug with flags making them not always stick on the wall

Fixed bug with TV, causing it to sometimes fall off the wall after loading in the game

Fixed bug that would allow customers to stand inside eachother

Fixed bug with the animation of bored customers, making their legs float in the air

Fixed bug that would make customers cut the corner too sharply, making them stuck in the wall

Fixed visuals that would not show cash-register on checkout disk in market preview