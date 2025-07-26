 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19365399
Update notes via Steam Community
1. (UPDATE) ALL: Update to the events. Now we can adjust weapon rate of fire and capacities / battery drain. This means we can come up with some really interesting games for impulse wars, phoenix wars, and laser wars! See on you on the battlefield!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3509941
