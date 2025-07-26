Build 0.8.03
Update notes via Steam Community
1. (UPDATE) ALL: Update to the events. Now we can adjust weapon rate of fire and capacities / battery drain. This means we can come up with some really interesting games for impulse wars, phoenix wars, and laser wars! See on you on the battlefield!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3509941
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update