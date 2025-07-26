Test patch with fixing all bugs and improving optimization.
Fixed:
1. Bug with the valve
2. Bug with the key
After updating, please delete previous saves using the "load" button in the main menu to avoid any issues.
Patch 1.0.3
Update notes via Steam Community
