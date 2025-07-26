 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19365342 Edited 26 July 2025 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Test patch with fixing all bugs and improving optimization.

Fixed:
1. Bug with the valve
2. Bug with the key

After updating, please delete previous saves using the "load" button in the main menu to avoid any issues.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3603101
