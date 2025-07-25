 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19365082
Hi everyone!

We got some feedback regarding the new bubbles and decided to make it a permanent toggle. If you open them once, all bubbles stay open until you close one again. We hope it's now more accessible. Let us know what you think!

Changelog v-572-2dc27b2:

  • Bug fix: Extended info bubbles are now permanently toggled on or off

  • Bug fix: Bot was still dashing close to mushrooms, water towers & in Canyon

  • Bug fix: Bot was sometimes idling when there was a carriage wagon


See you on track!

