- [x] Fixed employees not being disabled anymore half way through runs with some professions.
- [x] Fixed powerups bug if getting two at the same time.
- [x] Capped exp gains per level.
- [x] Fixed memory leak from orphan employee nodes if you go back to main menu in the game too early.
- [x] Fixed bug that crashes the game if you have no miners and blow the miner whistle.
v0.3.0.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3701131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update