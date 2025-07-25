- [x] Fixed employees not being disabled anymore half way through runs with some professions.

- [x] Fixed powerups bug if getting two at the same time.

- [x] Capped exp gains per level.

- [x] Fixed memory leak from orphan employee nodes if you go back to main menu in the game too early.

- [x] Fixed bug that crashes the game if you have no miners and blow the miner whistle.

