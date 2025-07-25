 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19365063 Edited 26 July 2025 – 00:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
- [x] Fixed employees not being disabled anymore half way through runs with some professions.
- [x] Fixed powerups bug if getting two at the same time.
- [x] Capped exp gains per level.
- [x] Fixed memory leak from orphan employee nodes if you go back to main menu in the game too early.
- [x] Fixed bug that crashes the game if you have no miners and blow the miner whistle.

