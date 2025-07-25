- Changed planet launch UI visuals slightly to indicate origin sector more clearly
- Added a hint for un-researched unit upgrades
- Added previews of incoming links for Erekir bridges
- Made enemy spawn positions update when edited in-game through world processors or scripts
- Increased Breach tungsten ammo multiplier 1 -> 2
- Fixed scaling of server headers in server list
- Fixed possible duplication of servers in server list
- Fixed teams in logic not being sense-able
Build 150.1 (Beta)
Windows 64-bit Mindustry Windows64 Depot 1127402
Linux 64-bit Mindustry Linux Depot 1127403
macOS Mindustry Mac Depot 1127404
Windows 32-bit Mindustry Windows32 Depot 1127405
