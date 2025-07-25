 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19365061 Edited 25 July 2025 – 23:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Changed planet launch UI visuals slightly to indicate origin sector more clearly
  • Added a hint for un-researched unit upgrades
  • Added previews of incoming links for Erekir bridges
  • Made enemy spawn positions update when edited in-game through world processors or scripts
  • Increased Breach tungsten ammo multiplier 1 -> 2
  • Fixed scaling of server headers in server list
  • Fixed possible duplication of servers in server list
  • Fixed teams in logic not being sense-able

Changed depots in v8-beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19365061
Windows 64-bit Mindustry Windows64 Depot 1127402
Linux 64-bit Mindustry Linux Depot 1127403
macOS Mindustry Mac Depot 1127404
Windows 32-bit Mindustry Windows32 Depot 1127405
