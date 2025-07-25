You can now separately keybind vehicle movement controls

Buildable storage and tent items now show how many storage slots they have

No regular zombies will spawn in the new lab

Increased zombie spawns in the new lab

More abandoned camps have been added to wilderness locations

Increased (Doubled) spawns of zombies at abandoned camps

Can now craft makeshift splint, molotov cocktail without a workbench

Baseball bat can now hit 3 targets instead of 2

Adjustments to melee delay between swings and the swing speed of some weapons:

Buffed shotguns: Recoil is faster for all shotguns

Increased base speed of reloading and chambering all shotguns

Exterminator now shoots 8 pellets instead of 6

Increased the damage fall off stat roll when finding a new shotgun: Benelli M4 -> 15m - 30m Pump Action Shotgun -> 15m - 25m Sawn Off Shotgun -> 10m - 20m Exterminator -> 30m - 40m



Changes to headshot mode (Only applies to zombies at the moment) - On non boss AI and some archetypes, a headshot is now a 1 shot kill and body shots have reduced damage

Adjustments to the saving and loading system

Dynamic random events will not spawn until 4 days survived have passed

You will see less "dynamic random events" as the time they can be spawned between has been increased

Max loot refill timer setting has been increased to 1440 minutes (24hr)

Nails crafting recipe has changed to require 5 scrap metal instead

Slightly increased sun light intensity

In the debug menu you now change game time dilation via a slider setting

Reduced volume of rain, etc in the main menu

Added a check when saving the game if the slot.sav corrupts/is corrupted (Will tell you to save your game again)

Wolf damage reduced from 23 to 20, hey now have a hit animation and health reduced from 200 to 150

Reduced bear attack speed slightly

AI traders no longer stare at you and will only look at you when you try interacting with them

Can now place purification tablets in lunchbox & medical bag

Can now place charcoal tablets in medical bag

Notification that alerts player that a trader is not accepting items to sell

Changed name of Battle Ready Glock to Battle Ready G18

Zombies can now attack wolves and bears