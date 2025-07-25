 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19365027
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New items added:

    • Ghillie Hood x2

    • Ghillie Mask x2

    • Ghillie Gloves x2

    • Ghillie Top x2

    • Ghillie Body Armor x2

    • Ghillie Pants x2

    • Ghillie Boots x2

  • New difficulty options:

    • Health regeneration multiplier

    • Battery depletion multiplier

    • Radiation filter depletion multiplier

  • Buildable storage and tent items now show how many storage slots they have

  • Added camera transition when entering/exiting vehicle

  • You can now separately keybind vehicle movement controls

  • Can now craft makeshift splint, molotov cocktail without a workbench

  • Event changes:

    • Increased (Doubled) spawns of zombies at abandoned camps

    • More abandoned camps have been added to wilderness locations

  • Laboratory changes:

    • Increased zombie spawns in the new lab

    • No regular zombies will spawn in the new lab

  • Adjustments to melee delay between swings and the swing speed of some weapons:

    • Bucher knife swing speed reduced slightly (Slower)

    • Dark machete delay between swings slightly reduced

    • Knife delay between swings slightly increased

    • Tactical Hatchet delay between sings reduced

    • Fireman's axe swing speed increased slightly (Faster)

    • Baseball bat can now hit 3 targets instead of 2

  • Buffed shotguns:

    • Recoil is faster for all shotguns

    • Increased base speed of reloading and chambering all shotguns

    • Exterminator now shoots 8 pellets instead of 6

    • Increased the damage fall off stat roll when finding a new shotgun:

      • Benelli M4 -> 15m - 30m

      • Pump Action Shotgun -> 15m - 25m

      • Sawn Off Shotgun -> 10m - 20m

      • Exterminator -> 30m - 40m

  • Changes to headshot mode (Only applies to zombies at the moment) - On non boss AI and some archetypes, a headshot is now a 1 shot kill and body shots have reduced damage

  • Adjustments to the saving and loading system

  • Dynamic random events will not spawn until 4 days survived have passed

  • You will see less "dynamic random events" as the time they can be spawned between has been increased

  • Max loot refill timer setting has been increased to 1440 minutes (24hr)

  • Nails crafting recipe has changed to require 5 scrap metal instead

  • Slightly increased sun light intensity

  • In the debug menu you now change game time dilation via a slider setting

  • Reduced volume of rain, etc in the main menu

  • Added a check when saving the game if the slot.sav corrupts/is corrupted (Will tell you to save your game again)

  • Wolf damage reduced from 23 to 20, hey now have a hit animation and health reduced from 200 to 150

  • Reduced bear attack speed slightly

  • AI traders no longer stare at you and will only look at you when you try interacting with them

  • Can now place purification tablets in lunchbox & medical bag

  • Can now place charcoal tablets in medical bag

  • Notification that alerts player that a trader is not accepting items to sell

  • Changed name of Battle Ready Glock to Battle Ready G18

  • Zombies can now attack wolves and bears

  • Weapon firearm sounds have some modulation to them now

  • Fixed an issue that didn't update the "navigation mesh" to the updated version

  • Fixed exploit where you could put large amount of of items into another items via the vicinity menu (For example 1000 rounds in a 30 round magazine)

  • Fixed an issue causing terrain shadows to disappear when not looking at them (This was a primary issue during dusk or dawn)

  • Fixed debug menu not closing on escape and instead opening the pause menu

  • Fixed being able to open debug menu even if disabled

  • Fixed Crusher using pistol headshot multiplier

  • Fixed an issue that could cause the notepad containing the keypad code to be 0

  • Fixed an issues causing POI boss zombies to spawn at a POI even though buildables blocking spawns were placed

  • Fixed FN-Fal mag falling through ground

  • Fixed issue where breaking into a container, even if you didn't complete it durability would still be reduced

  • Fixed an issue with spawning of human AI (Instead of spawning when the player is close, they were all spawning straight away)

  • Fixed Utility Truck basically having infinite acceleration

  • Fixed ambient audio/music carrying onto play even after exiting to main menu

  • Fixed axe container UI icon showing through walls the player can't see through

  • Fixed issue where camera would go into vehicle very quickly when entering

Behind the scenes stuff has been busy in real life and with the updates in the next weeks expect the bunkers and start to see the pay off of redoing the player model's "skeleton" allowing for more and better animations now and in the future.

Zurvivor

