New items added:
Ghillie Hood x2
Ghillie Mask x2
Ghillie Gloves x2
Ghillie Top x2
Ghillie Body Armor x2
Ghillie Pants x2
Ghillie Boots x2
New difficulty options:
Health regeneration multiplier
Battery depletion multiplier
Radiation filter depletion multiplier
Buildable storage and tent items now show how many storage slots they have
Added camera transition when entering/exiting vehicle
You can now separately keybind vehicle movement controls
Can now craft makeshift splint, molotov cocktail without a workbench
Event changes:
Increased (Doubled) spawns of zombies at abandoned camps
More abandoned camps have been added to wilderness locations
Laboratory changes:
Increased zombie spawns in the new lab
No regular zombies will spawn in the new lab
Adjustments to melee delay between swings and the swing speed of some weapons:
Bucher knife swing speed reduced slightly (Slower)
Dark machete delay between swings slightly reduced
Knife delay between swings slightly increased
Tactical Hatchet delay between sings reduced
Fireman's axe swing speed increased slightly (Faster)
Baseball bat can now hit 3 targets instead of 2
Buffed shotguns:
Recoil is faster for all shotguns
Increased base speed of reloading and chambering all shotguns
Exterminator now shoots 8 pellets instead of 6
Increased the damage fall off stat roll when finding a new shotgun:
Benelli M4 -> 15m - 30m
Pump Action Shotgun -> 15m - 25m
Sawn Off Shotgun -> 10m - 20m
Exterminator -> 30m - 40m
Changes to headshot mode (Only applies to zombies at the moment) - On non boss AI and some archetypes, a headshot is now a 1 shot kill and body shots have reduced damage
Adjustments to the saving and loading system
Dynamic random events will not spawn until 4 days survived have passed
You will see less "dynamic random events" as the time they can be spawned between has been increased
Max loot refill timer setting has been increased to 1440 minutes (24hr)
Nails crafting recipe has changed to require 5 scrap metal instead
Slightly increased sun light intensity
In the debug menu you now change game time dilation via a slider setting
Reduced volume of rain, etc in the main menu
Added a check when saving the game if the slot.sav corrupts/is corrupted (Will tell you to save your game again)
Wolf damage reduced from 23 to 20, hey now have a hit animation and health reduced from 200 to 150
Reduced bear attack speed slightly
AI traders no longer stare at you and will only look at you when you try interacting with them
Can now place purification tablets in lunchbox & medical bag
Can now place charcoal tablets in medical bag
Notification that alerts player that a trader is not accepting items to sell
Changed name of Battle Ready Glock to Battle Ready G18
Zombies can now attack wolves and bears
Weapon firearm sounds have some modulation to them now
Fixed an issue that didn't update the "navigation mesh" to the updated version
Fixed exploit where you could put large amount of of items into another items via the vicinity menu (For example 1000 rounds in a 30 round magazine)
Fixed an issue causing terrain shadows to disappear when not looking at them (This was a primary issue during dusk or dawn)
Fixed debug menu not closing on escape and instead opening the pause menu
Fixed being able to open debug menu even if disabled
Fixed Crusher using pistol headshot multiplier
Fixed an issue that could cause the notepad containing the keypad code to be 0
Fixed an issues causing POI boss zombies to spawn at a POI even though buildables blocking spawns were placed
Fixed FN-Fal mag falling through ground
Fixed issue where breaking into a container, even if you didn't complete it durability would still be reduced
Fixed an issue with spawning of human AI (Instead of spawning when the player is close, they were all spawning straight away)
Fixed Utility Truck basically having infinite acceleration
Fixed ambient audio/music carrying onto play even after exiting to main menu
Fixed axe container UI icon showing through walls the player can't see through
Fixed issue where camera would go into vehicle very quickly when entering
Behind the scenes stuff has been busy in real life and with the updates in the next weeks expect the bunkers and start to see the pay off of redoing the player model's "skeleton" allowing for more and better animations now and in the future.
Zurvivor
Changed files in this update