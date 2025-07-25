 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19365007 Edited 26 July 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue in Tutorial Quest 8 if players upgraded the altar to level 2 and learned magic before accepting the quest.
Note: All tutorial quests are optional and serve as guidance only. After defeating the Lucid Dream region boss, all those quests will be automatically removed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2850111
