25 July 2025 Build 19365006 Edited 26 July 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey players,

We have squeezed a few last quick fixes before the weekend:

  • Fixed an issue where Gear would sometimes give you the lowest possible roll regardless of the value displayed on the tooltip;

  • Fixed a game freeze that could rarely occur while levelling up;

  • Fixed the in-game description of "Stun" wrongly stating that only Physical damage caused this Ailment, when in fact any damage causes stun build-up;

Thanks for the community members who reported the gear issue, gladly it was a relatively easy fix. This should help a bit with those of you who are struggling to overcome the game's difficulty!

Also, remember that "Vengeance Mode" has been added in patch 1.0.1 and you can use it if the game is feeling grindy.

We'll be in "emergencies only" mode during the weekend and should be back in full force on Monday! Have fun!

Abraços!

~The Hell Clock Team

