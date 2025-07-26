 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19365005
A certain number of allies (CATs, artillery/turrets, friendly sensors) are now placed on playfields in advance. The amount placed depends on the current layer and how many CATs you can deploy.

Additions

  • Skill: Sniping increases accuracy when attacking without moving.
  • Item: Rollback Batch rewinds time to the previous round.
  • Item: Reset Batch rewinds time to the start of battle.
  • Module: Toxic Dartgun is a special weapon for the early stages that deals continuous damage.
  • CATs: Plankton and Tsuchinoko are equipped with Toxic DartGun.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed: The range of Pulse Rifle and Ion Storm was shorter than the displayed value.
  • Fixed: When multiple effects that reduce a same parameter by a percentage were stacked, the reduction amount was displayed as -100%.
  • Fixed: It was possible to summon any number of CATs using Friend Phones, contrary to the description.
  • Fixed: Skill effects could not create walls or fences on squares where floor-type objects were placed.
  • Fixed: The effect range of Wall Generator was different from what was displayed.

Other Modifications

  • Further expansion of playfield variations.
  • The probability of friendly CATs and turrets being generated on a playfield has increased.
  • Removed Energy Usage +100% from the debuffs granted by Terminals and Virus Barrels.
  • Added an image when exiting the game.


Changed files in this update

