Additions

Skill: Sniping increases accuracy when attacking without moving.



increases accuracy when attacking without moving. Item: Rollback Batch rewinds time to the previous round.



rewinds time to the previous round. Item: Reset Batch rewinds time to the start of battle.



rewinds time to the start of battle. Module: Toxic Dartgun is a special weapon for the early stages that deals continuous damage.



is a special weapon for the early stages that deals continuous damage. CATs: Plankton and Tsuchinoko are equipped with Toxic DartGun.



Bug Fixes

Fixed: The range of Pulse Rifle and Ion Storm was shorter than the displayed value.



and was shorter than the displayed value. Fixed: When multiple effects that reduce a same parameter by a percentage were stacked, the reduction amount was displayed as -100%.



Fixed: It was possible to summon any number of CATs using Friend Phones , contrary to the description.



, contrary to the description. Fixed: Skill effects could not create walls or fences on squares where floor-type objects were placed.



Fixed: The effect range of Wall Generator was different from what was displayed.



Other Modifications

Further expansion of playfield variations.



The probability of friendly CATs and turrets being generated on a playfield has increased.



Removed Energy Usage +100% from the debuffs granted by Terminals and Virus Barrels .



from the debuffs granted by and . Added an image when exiting the game.



A certain number of allies (CATs, artillery/turrets, friendly sensors) are now placed on playfields in advance. The amount placed depends on the current layer and how many CATs you can deploy.