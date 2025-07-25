This update is back on the main branch! If you are on the beta branch, you will also be updated to this version automatically.

Added Level 404

Level 404 is a glitchy paradise, filled with oddly shaped shrines and ruins. Several buildings provide exits and supplies, however they are often difficult to access. If you're bad with parkour, maybe don't come here! There are a lot of places where you can fall off of the map if you aren't careful, which leads to level 11. Suggested by @VrVada on our discord

Finally added a bathroom to Meg Base Beta

Thank god. Also, the back area storage has been revamped.

Added more exits to the Level 63 far island

Now, the level 63 far island (the one with the low-fidelity asian village) now has three exits on it instead of having nothing at all. Suggested by @i_amtalkin84 on our discord.

