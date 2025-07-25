 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19364932
- Updated English localization with new map descriptions
- Completely reworked German localization (100%)

Bei Unklarheiten oder Fehlern wendet euch bitte an unser Team über die Steam Discussions oder unseren Discord-Server.

Changed files in this update

