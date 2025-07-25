This patch adds NPC towns (not always human and not always on the surface), adds new decorations for houses, makes NPCs more dynamic, and fixes many other minor issues.
0.836 change list:
added NPC towns
made some towns focus on wood, stone, or brick houses
now NPCs move around more
added potted plants to houses (especially in towns)
added lanterns to houses (especially in towns)
added porch to all houses so towns connect better and more likely there is something in front of door
changed porch to dirt (allows grass/plants to grow, looks better)
fixed a way that could get partial houses at surface
fixed doors getting randomly spawned
now if an area block is a house spawns things away from edge and on bottom half
fixed another way could fill in basement with foundation
increased MinLevel on liquids by 3 (except water & holy water)
increased MinLevel of Rune, Gem, Door, and Crafting vendors
made graveyards look better
Tarpit now has a MinLevel of 10
added MinLevel of 10 to all special rooms with enemy NPCs in them (including Jail)
now less monsters in towns
non-safe things will no longer spawn in houses in towns (like explosive barrels)
houses in town have higher chances of chairs, tables, chests, banners, paintings, and trophies
now prevent things spawning on roofs
fixed tarpit showing up in levels it shouldn't be
now house blocks take half damage
moved Rugged leather to Steel tanning station
moved Rawhide leather to Platinum tanning station
moved Crocodile leather to Tungsten tanning station
moved Ogre leather to Ruthenium tanning station
moved Dragonhide leather to Palladium tanning station
decreased MaxRange in BehaviorDataDefaultUseObject from 400.0 to 200.0
fixed clumps of dirt above surface houses some times
now doors in town automatically close
added VolumeMult to music database entries
decreased theme music VolumeMult from 1.0 to 0.5
marked more houses as needing a foundation
fixed some attics not being marked as house correctly
made foundations consistent depth again
fixed house mismatch (litbat instead of litzzag)
will no longer spawn fiber plants in houses
marked a bunch of chests NotInTownHouse
now no additional chests in town houses
now long houses are rare in towns
lower level NPCs are less likely to have items in all of their item slots
fixed lanterns being fullbright
now attached entity will inherit OpaqueWorld from parent (at least on client)
now automatically change area block weight to negative if special room
doors in town can no longer get stuck
no longer add random vendors to discovered towns
now mostly only spawn 1 npc per house in towns
changed inferno skill to not damage inanimate objects (like doors)
decreased MinImmortalBeingPowerEvil from 10 to 5 (shows evil god power sooner)
decreased AtLeastHighestQuestThreat from 34 to 25 (shows most dangerous quest sooner)
changed npc gifts screens back to not refreshing each frame (needs to be on, but way too slow right now)
gifts between NPCs no longer adds to main log
improved World::getTileStandingOn
can now mark area blocks in editor as ground level
marked many house area blocks as ground level
changed MapVersion to 12
