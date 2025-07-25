This patch adds NPC towns (not always human and not always on the surface), adds new decorations for houses, makes NPCs more dynamic, and fixes many other minor issues.

0.836 change list:

added NPC towns

made some towns focus on wood, stone, or brick houses

now NPCs move around more

added potted plants to houses (especially in towns)

added lanterns to houses (especially in towns)

added porch to all houses so towns connect better and more likely there is something in front of door

changed porch to dirt (allows grass/plants to grow, looks better)

fixed a way that could get partial houses at surface

fixed doors getting randomly spawned

now if an area block is a house spawns things away from edge and on bottom half

fixed another way could fill in basement with foundation

increased MinLevel on liquids by 3 (except water & holy water)

increased MinLevel of Rune, Gem, Door, and Crafting vendors

made graveyards look better

Tarpit now has a MinLevel of 10

added MinLevel of 10 to all special rooms with enemy NPCs in them (including Jail)

now less monsters in towns

non-safe things will no longer spawn in houses in towns (like explosive barrels)

houses in town have higher chances of chairs, tables, chests, banners, paintings, and trophies

now prevent things spawning on roofs

fixed tarpit showing up in levels it shouldn't be

now house blocks take half damage

moved Rugged leather to Steel tanning station

moved Rawhide leather to Platinum tanning station

moved Crocodile leather to Tungsten tanning station

moved Ogre leather to Ruthenium tanning station

moved Dragonhide leather to Palladium tanning station

decreased MaxRange in BehaviorDataDefaultUseObject from 400.0 to 200.0

fixed clumps of dirt above surface houses some times

now doors in town automatically close

added VolumeMult to music database entries

decreased theme music VolumeMult from 1.0 to 0.5

marked more houses as needing a foundation

fixed some attics not being marked as house correctly

made foundations consistent depth again

fixed house mismatch (litbat instead of litzzag)

will no longer spawn fiber plants in houses

marked a bunch of chests NotInTownHouse

now no additional chests in town houses

now long houses are rare in towns

lower level NPCs are less likely to have items in all of their item slots

fixed lanterns being fullbright

now attached entity will inherit OpaqueWorld from parent (at least on client)

now automatically change area block weight to negative if special room

doors in town can no longer get stuck

no longer add random vendors to discovered towns

now mostly only spawn 1 npc per house in towns

changed inferno skill to not damage inanimate objects (like doors)

decreased MinImmortalBeingPowerEvil from 10 to 5 (shows evil god power sooner)

decreased AtLeastHighestQuestThreat from 34 to 25 (shows most dangerous quest sooner)

changed npc gifts screens back to not refreshing each frame (needs to be on, but way too slow right now)

gifts between NPCs no longer adds to main log

improved World::getTileStandingOn

can now mark area blocks in editor as ground level

marked many house area blocks as ground level