 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19364804 Edited 25 July 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch adds NPC towns (not always human and not always on the surface), adds new decorations for houses, makes NPCs more dynamic, and fixes many other minor issues.

0.836 change list:

  • added NPC towns

  • made some towns focus on wood, stone, or brick houses

  • now NPCs move around more

  • added potted plants to houses (especially in towns)

  • added lanterns to houses (especially in towns)

  • added porch to all houses so towns connect better and more likely there is something in front of door

  • changed porch to dirt (allows grass/plants to grow, looks better)

  • fixed a way that could get partial houses at surface

  • fixed doors getting randomly spawned

  • now if an area block is a house spawns things away from edge and on bottom half

  • fixed another way could fill in basement with foundation

  • increased MinLevel on liquids by 3 (except water & holy water)

  • increased MinLevel of Rune, Gem, Door, and Crafting vendors

  • made graveyards look better

  • Tarpit now has a MinLevel of 10

  • added MinLevel of 10 to all special rooms with enemy NPCs in them (including Jail)

  • now less monsters in towns

  • non-safe things will no longer spawn in houses in towns (like explosive barrels)

  • houses in town have higher chances of chairs, tables, chests, banners, paintings, and trophies

  • now prevent things spawning on roofs

  • fixed tarpit showing up in levels it shouldn't be

  • now house blocks take half damage

  • moved Rugged leather to Steel tanning station

  • moved Rawhide leather to Platinum tanning station

  • moved Crocodile leather to Tungsten tanning station

  • moved Ogre leather to Ruthenium tanning station

  • moved Dragonhide leather to Palladium tanning station

  • decreased MaxRange in BehaviorDataDefaultUseObject from 400.0 to 200.0

  • fixed clumps of dirt above surface houses some times

  • now doors in town automatically close

  • added VolumeMult to music database entries

  • decreased theme music VolumeMult from 1.0 to 0.5

  • marked more houses as needing a foundation

  • fixed some attics not being marked as house correctly

  • made foundations consistent depth again

  • fixed house mismatch (litbat instead of litzzag)

  • will no longer spawn fiber plants in houses

  • marked a bunch of chests NotInTownHouse

  • now no additional chests in town houses

  • now long houses are rare in towns

  • lower level NPCs are less likely to have items in all of their item slots

  • fixed lanterns being fullbright

  • now attached entity will inherit OpaqueWorld from parent (at least on client)

  • now automatically change area block weight to negative if special room

  • doors in town can no longer get stuck

  • no longer add random vendors to discovered towns

  • now mostly only spawn 1 npc per house in towns

  • changed inferno skill to not damage inanimate objects (like doors)

  • decreased MinImmortalBeingPowerEvil from 10 to 5 (shows evil god power sooner)

  • decreased AtLeastHighestQuestThreat from 34 to 25 (shows most dangerous quest sooner)

  • changed npc gifts screens back to not refreshing each frame (needs to be on, but way too slow right now)

  • gifts between NPCs no longer adds to main log

  • improved World::getTileStandingOn

  • can now mark area blocks in editor as ground level

  • marked many house area blocks as ground level

  • changed MapVersion to 12

Changed files in this update

Depot 2880011
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2880012
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2880013
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link