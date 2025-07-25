 Skip to content
25 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a bug that removed a character's clothing in the couples gallery after the treasure gallery and in a cutscene
Fixed a bug that prevented the first cutscene from being visible after the dungeon bosses
Fixed a bug that forced you to press twice after being in the couples gallery after the treasure gallery

Depot 2899301
