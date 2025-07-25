Fixed a bug that removed a character's clothing in the couples gallery after the treasure gallery and in a cutscene
Fixed a bug that prevented the first cutscene from being visible after the dungeon bosses
Fixed a bug that forced you to press twice after being in the couples gallery after the treasure gallery
Fixed a bug that removed a character's clothing
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update