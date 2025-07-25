 Skip to content
25 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Fixed Wrangler shield not moving with parented Sentry Gun (GitHub fix from ficool2)
  • Fixed missing sounds for Taunt: The Final Score
  • Fixed sound effect being clipped for the Taunt: Bear Hug
  • Reduced the taunt attack range for the Taunt: Texan Trickshot
  • Updated the Esprit De Corps to fix a clipping issue on the shoulder
  • Updated the Short Fuse to fix an issue with the normal map
  • Updated the in-game item importer to support the new 'bullets' bodygroup
  • Updated the Fully Charged and Overcharged Unusual effects to fix problems with DirectX80
  • Updated the Iconic Outline and Subtle Silhouette Unusual effects
    • Added path to fallback material for refract texture to prevent rendering issues for dx80 users
    • Lowered depth bias value of refraction to mitigate rendering issues on taunts that do not move their default control point with the model

  • Updated pl_aquarius
    • Fixed skybox
    • Updated soundscapes

  • Updated cp_conifer
    • Fixed missing poster texture
    • Fixed outdated loading screen pictures

  • Updated cp_fulgur
    • Fixed clipping in the exterior area
    • Replaced one of the outdated spytech assets with newer version

  • Updated pl_citadel
    • VScript stability improvements

