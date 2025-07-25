- Fixed Wrangler shield not moving with parented Sentry Gun (GitHub fix from ficool2)
- Fixed missing sounds for Taunt: The Final Score
- Fixed sound effect being clipped for the Taunt: Bear Hug
- Reduced the taunt attack range for the Taunt: Texan Trickshot
- Updated the Esprit De Corps to fix a clipping issue on the shoulder
- Updated the Short Fuse to fix an issue with the normal map
- Updated the in-game item importer to support the new 'bullets' bodygroup
- Updated the Fully Charged and Overcharged Unusual effects to fix problems with DirectX80
- Updated the Iconic Outline and Subtle Silhouette Unusual effects
- Added path to fallback material for refract texture to prevent rendering issues for dx80 users
- Lowered depth bias value of refraction to mitigate rendering issues on taunts that do not move their default control point with the model
- Added path to fallback material for refract texture to prevent rendering issues for dx80 users
- Updated pl_aquarius
- Fixed skybox
- Updated soundscapes
- Updated cp_conifer
- Fixed missing poster texture
- Fixed outdated loading screen pictures
- Updated cp_fulgur
- Fixed clipping in the exterior area
- Replaced one of the outdated spytech assets with newer version
- Updated pl_citadel
- VScript stability improvements
