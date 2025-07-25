Fixed Wrangler shield not moving with parented Sentry Gun (GitHub fix from ficool2)



Fixed missing sounds for Taunt: The Final Score



Fixed sound effect being clipped for the Taunt: Bear Hug



Reduced the taunt attack range for the Taunt: Texan Trickshot



Updated the Esprit De Corps to fix a clipping issue on the shoulder



Updated the Short Fuse to fix an issue with the normal map



Updated the in-game item importer to support the new 'bullets' bodygroup



Updated the Fully Charged and Overcharged Unusual effects to fix problems with DirectX80



Updated the Iconic Outline and Subtle Silhouette Unusual effects Added path to fallback material for refract texture to prevent rendering issues for dx80 users

Lowered depth bias value of refraction to mitigate rendering issues on taunts that do not move their default control point with the model



Updated pl_aquarius Fixed skybox

Updated soundscapes



Updated cp_conifer Fixed missing poster texture

Fixed outdated loading screen pictures



Updated cp_fulgur Fixed clipping in the exterior area

Replaced one of the outdated spytech assets with newer version



Updated pl_citadel VScript stability improvements





