As we roll into Early Access, my main goal is to show the direction this game is heading. I'm just one guy, so content takes time, but I've been working hard to make sure you can experience the full range of what Star Vortex has to offer.

With this final pre-launch update, I think I've hit that milestone. One of my biggest gripes was that combat could sometimes turn into endless kiting in circles while slowly chipping away at enemies. It worked... but it felt repetitive, especially in Sectors 2 and 3.

So with this update, I’ve added the final piece of the puzzle: giant set pieces scattered throughout the galaxy. These hint at deeper lore but also double as tactical terrain. You and your enemies can use them for cover, break line of sight, and force more interesting encounters. No more wide-open shootouts. Time to use your surroundings.

I hope you're ready for Monday. I hope I’m ready for Monday. If you’re joining us for Early Access, let me know your feedback, bug reports, and thoughts. Expect a busy week of hotfixes and updates to come!

Patch Notes

New Features / Content

• Ships can now collide with asteroids and other debris, hindering movement.

• Giant set pieces will now spawn in some encounters to act as obstacles and cover.

• Enemy AI will now try to avoid bumping into larger obstructions.

• Displacement thrusters will now jump you cleanly through obstructions and debris.

• PDLs now target regular asteroids when there is nothing more important nearby.

Quality of Life / Accessibility

• Improved debris display on radar so more representative of their shape and size.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed issue where displacement sounds would play on a loop instead of once.