\[1.3.4] - 2025-07-25

Fixed

- Fix broken ranked servers not letting in any clients.

Changed

- Balance: buff `pro90` headshot radius multiplier from `0.6` to `0.85`.

Tech details

That was another bug that was only made apparent thanks to introducing bots.

- Indirect cause: bots were just playing warmup in perpetuity, causing world state to bloat.

- This is because when bots play, `is_idle()` is mistakenly reported `false`.

- This caused the maps (and thus the current round) to never change once `when_idle_change_maps_once_every_mins`.

- Maps now correctly cycle once every 15 minutes on ranked servers so this will never have a chance to happen again.

- Direct cause: the world and game mode round state growing in perpetuity as bots continue to play the same "warmup" round indefinitely.

- `cosmic::set_specific_name` wasn't cleared when a bot entity was deleted.

- `knockouts` history (the list of kills) was growing indefinitely as it is only cleared on round restart.

- `awards` history as well.

- All of these are transmitted through the network on new connections - but the limit is only `2 MB`.