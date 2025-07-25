 Skip to content
25 July 2025
Ren'Py 8.4.1

Updated to this version, which helps with some issues. One potential issue was lagging on Quit.

Gallery

There was a bug where certain gallery images would not populate correctly. I have adjusted the code, and now it works as intended. I apologize for the inconvenience.

"Chaos"

The current working title is Chaos, and I am making progress on it as the image to the left shows. :)

