Ren'Py 8.4.1
Updated to this version, which helps with some issues. One potential issue was lagging on Quit.
Gallery
There was a bug where certain gallery images would not populate correctly. I have adjusted the code, and now it works as intended. I apologize for the inconvenience.
"Chaos"
The current working title is Chaos, and I am making progress on it as the image to the left shows. :)
