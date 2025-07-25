Welcome back to Strayed, survivors! Update 0.11.0.0 is here, bringing a fresh new monument, shiny new interface elements, improved building controls and a handful of performance boosts and bug fixes to make your time in Strayed smoother than ever.
Satellite Monument
A towering satellite dish with its surrounding buildings has been added to the world, housing a new level 1 vault in its tunnels!
Deployable Placement Overhaul
We’ve completely revamped the deployable placement system! When placing, you'll now notice that deployables will 'collide' with other surfaces, allowing you to get those boxes and workbenches squeezed right up to that wall.
Paper Doll
Ever wonder what you look like fully kitted out? Now in the inventory you'll see a “paper doll” that mimics your movements and shows the clothes you’re wearing!
There's even new protection % values to tell you how protected you are from damage at each section of your body.
Metal Hatch Door
The metal hatch door adds a new layer of protection for your base for those who need an upgrade over its wooden counterpart.
It offers the same amount of protection as your normal metal doors, but only costs 400 metal fragments!
Touched Up Base Pieces
The base pieces you know and love have had their textures slightly updated. Here's a look at them!
New Skins!
Bring the cookout to the Strayed islands with the new Summer Food Skin Pack! It's time to fire up your arsenal with three mouth-watering weapon skins:
Hot Dog Pump Shotgun,
Ice Cream Semi-Auto Rifle,
Pizza Bolt-Action Rifle
Other Changes & Fixes
Added
Satellite Monument
All new deployable placement system
“Paper doll” in player inventory, mimics your movements and equipment
Metal hatch door
Optimized “proxy” rendering for far bases (should increase performance on large servers)
Reduced baseline memory usage (should remedy “low memory” crashes)
Changed
Settings UI knobs are now sliders
Touched up base piece textures
Fixed
Inability to click right arrow buttons in main menu settings
Ability to bridge with triangle foundations
Skybox rendering on HP Reverb and other rarer headsets
