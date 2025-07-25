Welcome back to Strayed, survivors! Update 0.11.0.0 is here, bringing a fresh new monument, shiny new interface elements, improved building controls and a handful of performance boosts and bug fixes to make your time in Strayed smoother than ever.

Satellite Monument

A towering satellite dish with its surrounding buildings has been added to the world, housing a new level 1 vault in its tunnels!

Deployable Placement Overhaul

We’ve completely revamped the deployable placement system! When placing, you'll now notice that deployables will 'collide' with other surfaces, allowing you to get those boxes and workbenches squeezed right up to that wall.

Paper Doll

Ever wonder what you look like fully kitted out? Now in the inventory you'll see a “paper doll” that mimics your movements and shows the clothes you’re wearing!

There's even new protection % values to tell you how protected you are from damage at each section of your body.

Metal Hatch Door

The metal hatch door adds a new layer of protection for your base for those who need an upgrade over its wooden counterpart.

It offers the same amount of protection as your normal metal doors, but only costs 400 metal fragments!

Touched Up Base Pieces

The base pieces you know and love have had their textures slightly updated. Here's a look at them!

New Skins!

Bring the cookout to the Strayed islands with the new Summer Food Skin Pack! It's time to fire up your arsenal with three mouth-watering weapon skins:

Hot Dog Pump Shotgun,

Ice Cream Semi-Auto Rifle,

Pizza Bolt-Action Rifle

Other Changes & Fixes

Added

Satellite Monument

All new deployable placement system

“Paper doll” in player inventory, mimics your movements and equipment

Metal hatch door

Optimized “proxy” rendering for far bases (should increase performance on large servers)

Reduced baseline memory usage (should remedy “low memory” crashes)

Changed

Settings UI knobs are now sliders

Touched up base piece textures

Fixed

Inability to click right arrow buttons in main menu settings

Ability to bridge with triangle foundations

Skybox rendering on HP Reverb and other rarer headsets

