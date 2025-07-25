 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19364319 Edited 25 July 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Everyone!

I found a couple for bugs around some of the achievements. As such, here are the fixes...

-Fixed bug where "Blind Love" would always be awarded on easy mode

-Mansion Master, Romantic Expert, Arcade King, and Spiritual Profiler will now automatically be achieved on boot if the condition has been met within the game

That's all! thanks for reading!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Everlife Content Depot 1754481
