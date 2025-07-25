Hello Everyone!
I found a couple for bugs around some of the achievements. As such, here are the fixes...
-Fixed bug where "Blind Love" would always be awarded on easy mode
-Mansion Master, Romantic Expert, Arcade King, and Spiritual Profiler will now automatically be achieved on boot if the condition has been met within the game
That's all! thanks for reading!
Patch Notes: 1.2.203
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Everlife Content Depot 1754481
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update