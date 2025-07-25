I was informed of a big bug in lost in memory where you can go through walls by pausing the game so I fixed that and use this as an opportunity to fix other things I'm more confident in dealing with now.



-Fixed the wall pausing bug.-



-Fixed directional idling animation with controller input with joystick.-



-Changed the games text font to something more appropriate.-



-Switching out memories will now automatically close the pause menu for you.-



-Improved the animation for using the scalpel memory, the maid memory and switching memories.-



-And some smaller fixes-