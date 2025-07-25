 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19364265 Edited 26 July 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I was informed of a big bug in lost in memory where you can go through walls by pausing the game so I fixed that and use this as an opportunity to fix other things I'm more confident in dealing with now.

-Fixed the wall pausing bug.-

-Fixed directional idling animation with controller input with joystick.-

-Changed the games text font to something more appropriate.-

-Switching out memories will now automatically close the pause menu for you.-

-Improved the animation for using the scalpel memory, the maid memory and switching memories.-

-And some smaller fixes-

