25 July 2025 Build 19364264
Update notes via Steam Community
Today's update adds an experimental "compare" button to the zoomed-in output preview window that, when held, shows all the mistakes in your output product. It hasn't been thoroughly tested, so let us know if you see anything strange!

Changed files in this update

