25 July 2025 Build 19364255
Update notes via Steam Community
Some people are blowing up when launching into fullscreen, I took a swing at fixing that, but the root cause is still a mystery. Even the error code says "maybe".

Should also have fixed the bug with disappearing hotbars.

