Some people are blowing up when launching into fullscreen, I took a swing at fixing that, but the root cause is still a mystery. Even the error code says "maybe".
Should also have fixed the bug with disappearing hotbars.
Patch so smol the version number didn't change
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Dungeonmans Content Depot 288121
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update