25 July 2025 Build 19364229 Edited 25 July 2025 – 22:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Provide a hotfix for the Pirate Ship Revenge (last level of the pirate island). There was a very small crack between the top of the stairs and the top deck that some crab/shrimp could fall through. Applied a generous coating of tar and pitch to the area to seal the gap.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 343162
