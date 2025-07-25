Hotfix: The Pirate Ship Revenge
Update notes via Steam Community
Provide a hotfix for the Pirate Ship Revenge (last level of the pirate island). There was a very small crack between the top of the stairs and the top deck that some crab/shrimp could fall through. Applied a generous coating of tar and pitch to the area to seal the gap.
