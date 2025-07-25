⚠️ The Weekly Patch is Live!



🆕 New Features:

+ Added a new experimental stamina system for sword attacks. Please give it a try and share your feedback!

The stamina system can be disabled in the main in-game settings (or under the Advanced section in the main menu);

+ Added improved foam along the shorelines of bodies of water;

+ Added delay before showing dialogs after entering the world;

+ Added sound effects for furnace ignition and extinguishing;

+ Added various crafting sound effects for the WORKBENCH and CARPENTRY_TABLE;

+ Enhanced rainy weather, global illumination adjusted to create diffuse lighting with a cloudy tint;



♻️ Changes:

~ Terminals no longer contain fixed files — all content is now dynamic;

~ Branches now drop when the block beneath is removed;

~ Breaking a support block now correctly triggers destruction particles for dependent blocks;

~ SHIFT no longer changes FOV when the player is standing still;

~ Items are now stored in DEFENSE_BEACON like in a chest;



🐞 Bug Fixes:

* Fixed canceling of item switch right after using a tool;

* Fixed error when extinguishing a campfire;

* Fixed incorrect behavior of all MILITARY_CRATE variants;

* Fixed private zone not being removed when DEFENSE_BEACON block is destroyed in a non-standard way;

* Fixed sword durability not decreasing when hitting mobs;

* Fixed F3 key triggering after switching game modes with F3+F4;

* Fixed rain particles disappearing above Y=128 - now they disappear at Y=520;

* Restored warning about missing packets from server;