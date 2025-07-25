⚠️ The Weekly Patch is Live!
🆕 New Features:
+ Added a new experimental stamina system for sword attacks. Please give it a try and share your feedback!
The stamina system can be disabled in the main in-game settings (or under the Advanced section in the main menu);
+ Added improved foam along the shorelines of bodies of water;
+ Added delay before showing dialogs after entering the world;
+ Added sound effects for furnace ignition and extinguishing;
+ Added various crafting sound effects for the WORKBENCH and CARPENTRY_TABLE;
+ Enhanced rainy weather, global illumination adjusted to create diffuse lighting with a cloudy tint;
♻️ Changes:
~ Terminals no longer contain fixed files — all content is now dynamic;
~ Branches now drop when the block beneath is removed;
~ Breaking a support block now correctly triggers destruction particles for dependent blocks;
~ SHIFT no longer changes FOV when the player is standing still;
~ Items are now stored in DEFENSE_BEACON like in a chest;
🐞 Bug Fixes:
* Fixed canceling of item switch right after using a tool;
* Fixed error when extinguishing a campfire;
* Fixed incorrect behavior of all MILITARY_CRATE variants;
* Fixed private zone not being removed when DEFENSE_BEACON block is destroyed in a non-standard way;
* Fixed sword durability not decreasing when hitting mobs;
* Fixed F3 key triggering after switching game modes with F3+F4;
* Fixed rain particles disappearing above Y=128 - now they disappear at Y=520;
* Restored warning about missing packets from server;
Changed files in this update