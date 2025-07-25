 Skip to content
Major 25 July 2025 Build 19364128
Update notes via Steam Community

Tropicalia now speaks your language! The game is now translated into 10 new languages, including Spanish, French, Italian, German, Russian, Turkish, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Polish.

