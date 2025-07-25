This patch introduces a new item type: Sprouts! They have a chance to be added as extra loot inside of chests, or dropped from a rare enemy, and can be used to randomly change your equipment.
There are currently 3 types of sprouts:
- Chaos Sprout: it lets you reroll the random modifiers of any equipment.
- Rainbow Sprout: It changes the rarity of equipment to a random one, adding or removing modifiers accordingly.
- Exalted Sprout: It increases the rarity of equipment one step (e.g. rare -> epic), and adds a new modifier, or some Crafting Potential.
Other than that, there's also some bug fixes in this patch, including a fix to a rare map generation crash.
Patch 0.1.2b, Crafting with Sprouts.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update