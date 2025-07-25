 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19364005 Edited 25 July 2025 – 22:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch introduces a new item type: Sprouts! They have a chance to be added as extra loot inside of chests, or dropped from a rare enemy, and can be used to randomly change your equipment.

There are currently 3 types of sprouts:
- Chaos Sprout: it lets you reroll the random modifiers of any equipment.
- Rainbow Sprout: It changes the rarity of equipment to a random one, adding or removing modifiers accordingly.
- Exalted Sprout: It increases the rarity of equipment one step (e.g. rare -> epic), and adds a new modifier, or some Crafting Potential.

Other than that, there's also some bug fixes in this patch, including a fix to a rare map generation crash.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3859291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link