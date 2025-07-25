This patch introduces a new item type: Sprouts! They have a chance to be added as extra loot inside of chests, or dropped from a rare enemy, and can be used to randomly change your equipment.



There are currently 3 types of sprouts:

- Chaos Sprout: it lets you reroll the random modifiers of any equipment.

- Rainbow Sprout: It changes the rarity of equipment to a random one, adding or removing modifiers accordingly.

- Exalted Sprout: It increases the rarity of equipment one step (e.g. rare -> epic), and adds a new modifier, or some Crafting Potential.



Other than that, there's also some bug fixes in this patch, including a fix to a rare map generation crash.