 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19363986 Edited 25 July 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,

I'm releasing a small hotfix for a couple of issues with the first 0.11 live version.

0.11.13 Hotfix

  • Increased limits of Black lotus gain in Tier 3 so that early gain of Red lotus is slightly easier.

  • Default quest speed bonus granted by nomadic civ is now -50% instead of -35%

  • Cut Down quest is now slightly faster

  • Flint instruments are now initially revealed right after Opposing thumb

  • Added explicit indicator whenever Techs suitable for Adoption are owned to Research screen

  • Conquistadors base cooldown is now 2.5 minutes instead of 2.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1822551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link