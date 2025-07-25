0.11.13 Hotfix

Hello,

I'm releasing a small hotfix for a couple of issues with the first 0.11 live version.

Increased limits of Black lotus gain in Tier 3 so that early gain of Red lotus is slightly easier.

Default quest speed bonus granted by nomadic civ is now -50% instead of -35%

Cut Down quest is now slightly faster

Flint instruments are now initially revealed right after Opposing thumb

Added explicit indicator whenever Techs suitable for Adoption are owned to Research screen