I'm releasing a small hotfix for a couple of issues with the first 0.11 live version.
0.11.13 Hotfix
Increased limits of Black lotus gain in Tier 3 so that early gain of Red lotus is slightly easier.
Default quest speed bonus granted by nomadic civ is now -50% instead of -35%
Cut Down quest is now slightly faster
Flint instruments are now initially revealed right after Opposing thumb
Added explicit indicator whenever Techs suitable for Adoption are owned to Research screen
Conquistadors base cooldown is now 2.5 minutes instead of 2.
