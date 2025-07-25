CASTLE DOOMBAD CLASSIC

v1.2.0 - 7/25/25



Welcome to Castle Doombad's "Summer of Screams" Event! We hope you enjoy this scorchingly sinister update!



NEW IN THE SUMMER EVENT:

Summer has come to Castle Doombad! Tap the orange EVENT button on the Main Menu to enter the event and get your summer on! This event is available until September 22nd

The Summer Event comes with special new event activities! New daily REWARDS, daily QUESTS, and full-event quests are available. All event quests can be completed in any game mode!

6 NEW STAGES have been added as part of the Summer Event! Access them from the event's "Stages "tab. And yes, they're crownable!

Over 30 new Summer Event rewards have been added, available for a limited time! The newly added Spoils also include new Baddie Bonus types.

OTHER ADDITIONS:

Introducing: Roguevenge Stones! Equip Roguevenge Stones to your traps to manipulate their chances of appearing during your runs. This feature unlocks after completing Night 1 in Roguevenge.

On the Steam version, the Trap Shelf now displays each trap's keyboard shortcut.

In Roguevenge, added additional fx and visual polish to the initial castle reveal sequence and the digging underground castle expansion sequence,

Events Spoils now include a special event icon when viewed in the Spoils Screen. (Unlocked Event Spoils stay unlocked past the event/forever),

BALANCE CHANGES:

Troopkins have had their damage output slightly increased,

The buzzsaw has had its crit rate reduced, as it as higher than intended,

The "Slaycation Wallpaper"'s Baddie Bonus has changed from "Pyrofancy" to a new bonus called "Lit Crits",

The "Winter Blunderland" Baddie Bonus is now 1 Muahaha Slot, down from 2

The "So Pointy" Baddie Bonus is now 1 Muahaha Slot instead of 2, and the damage % has been incresed.

The Sparkkin has received a small reduction to their initial damage

BUGFIXES:

This update includes numerous stability improvements, specifically fixes to situational errors that could sometimes occur in various parts of the game and cause issues such as soft locks or crashes

Fixed the Randomize Traps feature sometimes not activating the Play button the first time it's used, and also fixed the Equipped label spoiling which traps were selected

Fixed an issue where Fire Doomkins were sometimes not applying the fire/burn effect to heroes



Thank you as always for playing Castle Doombad! If you enjoy the game and have a moment, it helps us greatly to receive User Reviews on Steam! Please also keep an eye out for more content coming soon (including our next new Trap (the Axe-o-Matic), the new-and-improved Endless Mode, and more surprises!)